Amid claims Barnsley are lining up a summer swoop for Swindon Town’s Jack Payne, the Tykes should take a look at Scottish playmaker Ryan Gauld as a potential alternative.

Reports have emerged this weekend claiming Barnsley are considering a summer move for attacking midfielder Jack Payne. The 26-year-old could be set for a summer departure as relegation looms for Swindon Town.

Payne could be available for as little as £300k, so would be a shrewd acquisition for the Tykes. However, former Scotland youth international Ryan Gauld could be a better option than the former Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town man.

Once dubbed the “mini Messi”, Gauld is currently plying his trade in Portugal with SC Farense. With the Tykes chasing a bargain playmaker, the 25-year-old could be a good option, as his deal with the Liga NOS side expires this summer.

While not living up to the comparisons with the FC Barcelona superstar, the Scot has impressed in recent seasons. So far this campaign, Gauld has notched up seven goals and five assists in 26 games.

His contributions this season take the former Scotland youth international to 18 goals and 10 assists in 63 games since joining Farense in 2019.

The former Dundee United ace has become a standout player for Jorge Costa’s side and would be a thoroughly impressive acquisition for Valerien Ismael’s side.

Given his contract situation, Gauld will surely be attracting plenty of interest this summer. However, it could be wise for Barnsley to test the waters with a pre-contract approach to try and tempt the Aberdeen-born playmaker to English football for the first time.

Would you welcome a swoop for Gauld?