Former Barnsley attacker Chris Sang has been snapped up by Wrexham.

The youngster has agreed to join the National League side on ‘non-contract’ terms, as announced by their official club website.

Sang, who is 21 years old, was released by Barnsley at the end of last season and has finally found a new club.

The Liverpudlian has been training with Wrexham this past week and has done enough to impress their boss Dean Keates.

He is not the only player linking up with the Red Dragons today and they have also boosted their attacking options by landing Keanu Marsh-Brown and Gold Omotayo.

Sang started his career in the academy at Wigan Athletic before linking up with Bury in 2017. He went on to make three first-team appearances for the Shakers and was also loaned out to non-league trio Southport, Marine and Altrincham to gain experience.

Barnsley then swooped to sign him in 2019 after he impressed there on trial. He didn’t play for the Tykes’ senior side last season but was a regular for their Under-23’s.

The Yorkshire club decided to loan him out to Guiseley as well to get some game time before they released him last summer.

Sang has had to weigh up his options since then and has now been handed a route back into the game by Wrexham. They currently sit 8th in the National League and are three points off the Play-Offs.

