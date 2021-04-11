Blackpool hold an option to extend Alex Fojticek‘s contract by another year this summer.

The young goalkeeper joined Blackpool last summer on a one-year deal but they can keep him for another 12 months, as detailed on their official club website when he signed.

Fojticek, who is 21 years old, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Tangerines and they have a decision to make on his long-term future.

He rocked up at Bloomfield Road last August on a free transfer after he was released by Manchester United.

Fojticek provides decent competition and back-up to Neil Critchley’s goalkeeping department and keeping him for another season would be a sensible decision.

However, could he fancy leaving to get more first-team opportunities elsewhere?

Fojticek joined Manchester United in 2016 from Tatran Presov and spent four years on the books at Old Trafford. He was a regular for the Red Devils at youth levels and spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Stalybridge Celtic to gain experience.

Manchester United decided to cut ties with him last summer and he was one of 10 released by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. He weighed up his options and was eventually handed a trial by Blackpool, who later decided to hand him a contract.

The promotion chasing Seasiders have the option to keep him for longer and it will be interesting to see if they take it up.

Will Blackpool keep Fojticek ?