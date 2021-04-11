Doncaster Rovers hold an option to extend Jon Taylor’s contract by another year this summer.

The winger’s current deal with Doncaster Rovers expires at the end of the season. However, his side have a choice to keep him for a further 12 months, as detailed on a report by BBC Sport when he signed.

Taylor, who is 28 years old, is out injured for the rest of the season and Donny have a decision to make on his long-term future.

The pacey wide man joined the League One club in 2019 and has since scored 10 goals in 63 games.

Read: Doncaster Rovers urged to appoint ex-Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town boss

Taylor is experienced in the Football League and is a useful player for Doncaster to have in their ranks.

He started his career in the youth ranks at Wigan Athletic before linking up with Shrewsbury Town as a youngster.

Peterborough United came calling in 2014 and he spent two years with the Posh. He scored 16 goals in 76 games for them in League One to earn a move to the Championship with Rotherham United.

Read: Ex-Rotherham United man identified as possible Celtic addition

Taylor was a key player for the Millers and spent three seasons on the books of the Yorkshire club, helping them gain promotion from the third tier in his second.

He left the New York Stadium in May 2019 when his contract expired and Doncaster secured a move to sign him a few months later. They now need to decide whether to keep him.

Will Taylor be at Doncaster next season?