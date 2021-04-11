Football is a sport where passions run high and often overspill. Yellow cards are often brandished to quell these passions and red ones to punish.

The red cards are given for a number of reasons – some more serious than others but all deserving of the fact that an indiscretion needs to be punished.

In yesterday’s Bradford City vs Grimsby Town match-up at Valley Parade it was a strange red card for Grimsby Town’s Stefan Payne that made all the headlines.

Bradford City 1 – 0 Grimsby Town – crazy half-time show

Bradford City maintained their charge up the table under the guidance of co-managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars. From near relegation to knocking on the door of the play-offs, it’s been a Bantams turnaround.

After a pretty even first half, the game sparked into life in the final three or so minutes. First City scored through Anthony O’Connor whose diving header came after a scramble following a Bantams corner.

Then came the red mist and Grimsby madness. Payne, annoyed at Morais playing a bad pass, appeared to headbutt his teammate. Referee James Bell showed Payne a red card whilst the latter was in the dressing room at half-time.

Grimsby pushed for an equaliser but the score remained 1-0 to the home side and Bradford City had another three points in the bag.

Reactions after Payne red card for teammate headbutt

Here are a selection of comments and reactions to that Stefan Payne sending off following his headbutt on Filipe Morais:

Love lower league football. https://t.co/snkIE4GFlt — Jonno Turner (@jonnot) April 10, 2021

Blimey, don’t see that often https://t.co/1z7OgtXpk7 — Glen Naylor 💙 (@Glen_Naylor) April 10, 2021

Lower league is amazing https://t.co/MlRzlYu77X — Claire (@CMcB_89) April 10, 2021

I'm genuinely sore from laughing seeing all of this unfold, of all the reasons to get sent off. 🤣 https://t.co/Z7vwFv73kv — Aidan Flood (@AidanFlood) April 10, 2021

Here are a few comments and conversations from the post by Bradford City themselves:

Agent Morais..trying to get a contract back with us next season 😆🤣 — Darren Wright (@dazzler_wright) April 10, 2021

I do! Never seen anyone head butt their own team mate before! — 📚⚽ Kate ⚽📚 (@bantambookworm) April 10, 2021