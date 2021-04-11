Football is a sport where passions run high and often overspill. Yellow cards are often brandished to quell these passions and red ones to punish.

The red cards are given for a number of reasons – some more serious than others but all deserving of the fact that an indiscretion needs to be punished.

In yesterday’s Bradford City vs Grimsby Town match-up at Valley Parade it was a strange red card for Grimsby Town’s Stefan Payne that made all the headlines.

Bradford City 1 – 0 Grimsby Town – crazy half-time show

Bradford City maintained their charge up the table under the guidance of co-managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars. From near relegation to knocking on the door of the play-offs, it’s been a Bantams turnaround.

After a pretty even first half, the game sparked into life in the final three or so minutes. First City scored through Anthony O’Connor whose diving header came after a scramble following a Bantams corner.

Then came the red mist and Grimsby madness. Payne, annoyed at Morais playing a bad pass, appeared to headbutt his teammate. Referee James Bell showed Payne a red card whilst the latter was in the dressing room at half-time.

Grimsby pushed for an equaliser but the score remained 1-0 to the home side and Bradford City had another three points in the bag.

Reactions after Payne red card for teammate headbutt

