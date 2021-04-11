Ipswich Town currently sit just outside the League One play-off places on 60 points. The Tractor Boys are three points and goal difference shy of Lincoln City in 6th.

In what is becoming something of a takeover season, following recent Wigan Athletic and Derby County news, Ipswich Town are entering their own new era of ownership.

As reported recently by many sources, including the Guardian, Town are on the brink of a £40m takeover being driven by Gamechanger 20 – a US-led consortium with links to US club Phoenix Rising.

Ipswich Town takeover – brief recap

The takeover by Gamechanger 20 will see Marcus Evans’ 13-year stay at the club as owner move on – although he will retain a 5% share of the new company.

Ultimate control of Ipswich Town will rest with an investment fund called ORG who own 90% of Gamechanger 20.

The Tractor Boys new chairman will be former West Brom CEO Mike O’Leary with Phoenix Rising co-owners Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer also heavily involved.

Ipswich Town takeover – recent movements

Football finance analyst Kieran Maguire has posted on Twitter (below) a screenshot showing that recent changes are afoot at Portman Road as tumblers start to fall into place.

Ipswich Town ownership changes starting to come through at Companies House #ITFC pic.twitter.com/tcOzb6rEyX — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) April 11, 2021

It seems as if changes are indeed afoot as the finalisation of the new structure of the Suffolk club is put into place. Last time out it was a hard-fought draw with MK Dons for Town who face an away trip to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

A win there could, if other results go their way, see them on the very thinnest of thin edges in the thinning race for a play-off place.