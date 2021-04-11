A striker’s currency is measured in the number of goals that they score – that is the bottom line when it comes to talking about their position.

Mitchell Curry has goals in hum, the young Sunderland striker has shown that throughout his short career.

It is these goals and his potential that have led to him being picked up by USL1 side Fort Lauderdale CF – the ‘feeder team’ for David Beckham’s Inter Miami MLS expansion side.

Mitchell Curry – his time in English football

Curry came through the youth set-up at Middlesbrough and saw loans at Harrogate Town (September 2017-October 2017) and Scottish side Inverness Caledonian Thistle (July 2019-January 2020).

He featured in 15 games In Scotland for Caley, scoring two goals. His time at Boro saw him progress from the Under-18s to Under-23s scoring 8 goals and 4 goals respectively for the two sides.

He transferred to Sunderland after being let go by the Teessiders in September last year and really found his feet on Wearside. In 10 games for the Black Cats Under-23s, Curry scored 7 goals in the Premier League 2 competition.

He also made his first-team debut for the Black Cats with a 15-minute substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon:

Mitchell Curry – stateside football

Inter Miami’s website (link above) names Curry on Fort Lauderdale CF’s roster for the upcoming USL1 campaign – the 3rd tier of football in the American system.

Confirmation of him joining comes in a snippet that says: “Curry, 21, signed for the team from Sunderland A.F.C in England, where he featured as a striker and made his senior debut in Dec. 2020. Curry will join the team pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate.”

Sunderland are yet to confirm Mitchell Curry’s departure.