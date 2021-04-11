Derby County and Celtic are interested in Scunthorpe United youngster Joey Dawson.

The teenager is attracting some high profile interest ahead of the summer, according to an exclusive report by Iron.Bru.co.uk.

Dawson, who is 17 years old, has caught the eye in Scunthorpe United’s youth ranks and the League Two side face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Derby County are believed to be keen and he is the nephew of Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson.

Celtic have also been credited with an interest as they cast one eye on the future with their recruitment plans.

Dawson became the Iron’s youngest ever player to make his first team debut in a Carabao Cup tie coincidently against Derby at the Sands Venue Stadium in August 2019.

That is his first and only senior appearance for the Iron to date but he has been a key player for them at youth levels, scoring 16 goals in the Youth Alliance league this term.

Scunthorpe are keen to tie Dawson down on a new deal and have offered him a contract. However, he is expected to explore his options this summer and is evidently not short of interest.

Derby and Celtic are being linked and it will be interesting to see if either make a move this summer to lure him away from the fourth tier.

Will Dawson be at Scunthorpe next season?