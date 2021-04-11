Brentford could raid Sheffield Wednesday for Barry Bannan this summer.

Football League World are reporting that Brentford could reignite their interest in the Sheffield Wednesday favourite in the next transfer window.

Bannan, who is 31 years old, signed a new contract at Hillsborough in February which keeps him in South Yorkshire until 2023.

However, his future could be in doubt if the Owls are relegated to League One this season.

Brentford wanted him last summer and could move back in at the end of this campaign if Darren Moore’s side are unable to retain their Championship status.

Bannan joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 and has since made 252 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals along the way.

The Scotland international has helped the Owls reach the Play-Offs twice during his time at the club but they haven’t managed to take that one step further into the Premier League.

Prior to his move to Sheffield, Bannan had previously had spells with the likes of Aston Villa, Derby County, Blackpool, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers.

He has found a home at Hillsborough and is currently trying to help them survive in the second tier. However, Moore’s men are in deep trouble and will face a real battle to keep their key man this summer if they slip out the Championship, with Brentford still believed to be keen.

