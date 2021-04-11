Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins did his former club Hull City a big favour yesterday.

The Addicks beat the Tigers’ promotion rivals Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Adkins, who took over from Lee Bowyer last month, is unbeaten in his opening three games at Charlton boss and is looking to guide the London club into the Play-Offs.

His ex-employers Hull are currently top of League One and have gone seven points above Sunderland after Adkins’ favour yesterday.

They beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 at Home Park yesterday after goals from Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis and Greg Docherty.

Adkins managed the East Yorkshire outfit from December 2017 to June 2019 and many fans were sad to see him leave the KCOM Stadium. He locks horns with the Tigers on the final day of the season.

Here is how the Hull fans reacted on Twitter to Charlton’s impressive triumph over Sunderland-

Big up Nigel Adkins doing us a huge favour today. You love to see it #hcafc — jack 🎗 (@JackRedshaw17) April 10, 2021

Agent Adkins doing the absolute business, still love you you legend @TheNigelAdkins #hcafc — William Young🎗️ (@williamyoung95) April 10, 2021

Nigel Adkins manager of the season, give it to him now. #hcafc — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) April 10, 2021

Nigel Adkins still loves #hcafc — Ian Foster 🎗 (@Fozzie040388) April 10, 2021

Always liked Nigel Adkins, me #hcafc — Chris, Are You Dead? (@TommyMagicPants) April 10, 2021

