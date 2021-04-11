Crystal Palace are still interested in signing Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

The Watford starlet was wanted by Crystal Palace last summer and he remains their ‘first choice’ winger target going into the next transfer window, as per a report by The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67).

Sarr, who is 23 years old, stayed at Vicarage Road despite plenty of interest in him following the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship last season.

The Senegal international’s price tag will ‘soar’ if Xisco Munoz’s side are promoted this season, meaning the Eagles could be priced out of a deal.

He has made 37 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with 12 goals and 10 assists so far.

Watford paid a hefty fee in the region of £30 million to lure Sarr to the top flight from Rennes in 2019 and he still a few years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

He scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions last term and will be keen for another crack at top flight football.

Sarr started his career in Senegal at Generation Foot before moving to France to play a year at Metz in 2016. He then switched to Rennes and scored 18 goals in 77 games for the Ligue 1 side to earn a big-money move to England.

Crystal Palace remain interested but face a tough ask in luring him to Selhurst Park if Watford go up.

