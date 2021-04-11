Barnsley are lining up a summer move for Swindon Town’s Jack Payne, with the Tykes set to pay £300,000 for the midfielder.

The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) reports that Payne is being lined up for a summer move to Championship high-flyers Barnsley.

The 26-year-old former Huddersfield Town man is priced at just £300,000, despite having a strong showing in League One for Swindon this season.

He’s netted four goals in 37 league outings for the League One strugglers, but he and a number of his teammates could be stepping up into the Championship next season – Scott Twine is linked with a host of Championship clubs as well.

Barnsley remain very much in contention to step up into the Premier League next season. They sit in 5th-place of the table after their 2-0 win over Middlesbrough yesterday, but it’s not known whether promotion would effect their proposed deal for Payne.