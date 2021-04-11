Preston North End ‘may wait until the end of the season’ to appoint Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) reports that Preston might have to curb their managerial search until the summer.

The Lilywhites have been strongly linked with the appointment of Wycombe Wanderers boss Ainsworth, whose side remain at the bottom of the Championship table after a late surge in their almost impossible fight against relegation.

Alan Nixon writes how Preston will have a ‘better chance’ of landing the Chairboys boss in the summer once their season’s fate is decided, having parted ways with Alex Neil last month.

Ainsworth would be a popular choice among fans – his long-term work at Wycombe is highly commendable and his side have fought bravely against some of the Championship’s big-hitters this season.

But Wycombe could be dropping back into League One and without their beloved manager, who’s likely to have a host of outside interest in the summer should his side succumb to their inevitable relegation.