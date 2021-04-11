Tranmere Rovers want to sign Swansea City youngster Cian Williams.

The League Two side are interested in luring the Swansea City defender to Prenton Park this summer, as per a report by The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67).

Williams, who is 17 years old, is currently training with Tranmere Rovers ahead of a proposed move.

He is out of contract at the Liberty Stadium at the end of the season and is not being kept by the Swans.

Williams signed for Swansea in January 2020 and has since been a regular for them at youth levels.

He started his career at local side Cae Glyn United before a stint in the academy at Bangor City. Wrexham then came calling and he received a call-up for Wales Under-16’s during his time at the Racecourse Ground.

Williams then became the second-youngest player to play for Wrexham’s first-team in a game against Ayr United.

Swansea handed him a contract last year and he penned an 18-month deal with the Championship side. However, Steve Cooper’s side are letting him go this summer.

Tranmere are now casting an eye over him and could throw him a Football League lifeline. Keith Hill’s side are currently sat in 4th place in League Two and are eyeing an immediate promotion back to League One.

They are two points behind Bolton Wanderers in 3rd.

Will Tranmere sign Williams ?