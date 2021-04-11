Tranmere Rovers want to sign Swansea City youngster Cian Williams. 

The League Two side are interested in luring the Swansea City defender to Prenton Park this summer, as per a report by The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67).

Williams, who is 17 years old, is currently training with Tranmere Rovers ahead of a proposed move.

Lewis Storey/Getty Images Sport

He is out of contract at the Liberty Stadium at the end of the season and is not being kept by the Swans.

Read: Swansea City loan man mentioned as possible Southampton target

Williams signed for Swansea in January 2020 and has since been a regular for them at youth levels.

He started his career at local side Cae Glyn United before a stint in the academy at Bangor City. Wrexham then came calling and he received a call-up for Wales Under-16’s during his time at the Racecourse Ground.

Williams then became the second-youngest player to play for Wrexham’s first-team in a game against Ayr United.

Read: Ex-Swansea City man could be thrown Premier League lifeline this summer

Swansea handed him a contract last year and he penned an 18-month deal with the Championship side. However, Steve Cooper’s side are letting him go this summer.

Tranmere are now casting an eye over him and could throw him a Football League lifeline. Keith Hill’s side are currently sat in 4th place in League Two and are eyeing an immediate promotion back to League One.

Lewis Storey/Getty Images Sport

They are two points behind Bolton Wanderers in 3rd.

Will Tranmere sign Williams ?

Yes

No