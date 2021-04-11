Watford could hand a ‘Premier League lifeline’ to Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan, who is also wanted by Swansea City.

Bryan, 24, is set to leave Sheffield United at the end of the season. His contract at Bramall Lane is out and he has this week been linked with move to Burnley, Fulham and Swansea City.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) reports that Watford could had the Englishman a Premier league deal going into next season, with the Hornets currently sitting in 2nd-place of the Championship table.

Formerly of the Manchester City youth set up, Bryan looks set depart the Blades in the summer, who’ve occupied the bottom spot of the Premier League table for the most part of the season.

Bryan could be a shrewd signing in the summer for Xisco Munoz side – Watford are somewhat light on defensive options and could lose a few names in the summer too, including right-back Kiko Femenia.