Manchester United are set to hand James Garner a new contract, and could ‘settle’ for a Championship loan move next season.

Garner, 20, has been in fine form since joining Nottingham Forest on loan in January. He’s featured 15 times in the Championship for the Reds and scored three league goals, playing that holding midfielder role perfectly under Chris Hughton.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) reports that Manchester United will firstly offer the midfielder a new contract, then next season look to loan him out again – ideally, the club want a loan mvoe abroad, but Alan Nixon writes how United could ‘settle’ for a Championship loan.

Forest are keen on bringing Garner back for another year. It’d be a huge plus if they could but having been so impressive in the second half of this season, Garner is bound to have a host of interested clubs in the summer.