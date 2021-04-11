The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) reports that former Stoke City, Middlesbrough and most recently Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis wants ‘a crack at working in Europe’.

The Welshman is famed for his work at Stoke City previously. He took them into the Premier League and established the Potters’ name in the top flight, before going on to have spells at Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, West Brom and this season Sheffield Wednesday.

Pulis was brought in to replace Garry Monk back in November but would last just 45 days in the Hillsborough dugout, leaving the club in a mess and being publicly outed by club owner Dejphon Chansiri upon doing so.

Now though, Pulis is supposedly eyeing up a job in Europe. Alan Nixon writes how the 63-year-old ‘fancies going abroad’ for his next job but has no suggestion of where he might end up.

Having experience varying degrees of success in his managerial career, Pulis might be eager to have one last job to right his reputation following that torrid Sheffield Wednesday stint.