Coventry City boss Mark Robins is reportedly a candidate for the Bristol City job, providing Nigel Pearson can’t improve results before the end of the season, reports The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67).

Robins guided Coventry City to promotion from League One last season. His Sky Blues have been a worthy addition to the Championship but have gradually slipped into a relegation scrap, finding themselves in 21st-place of the table and just six points above Rotherham United in 22nd.

Now though, Robins could be heading for Bristol City who’ve been under the interim guidance of Pearson for a few weeks now – results have tailed off under the former Leicester City boss though.

Bristol City sit in 14th-place of the Championship table having won just one of their last eight in the league, and now the Robins could bring in Robins but Alan Nixon writes how it’ll take a ‘lot of compensation’ to bring him in.

Bristol City though have ‘cash to splash’ according to Nixon, and so a summer appointment might materialise, leaving Coventry City managerless whether they fend off relegation form the Championship or not this season.