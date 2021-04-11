West Ham are plotting a summer move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who is reportely valued at £6million.

Dieng, 26, has been a revelation in goal for QPR this season. Mark Warburton handed him his Championships debut for the Rs soon after the start of this season and they haven’t looked back since.

He’s now featured 37 times in the Championship this season and was earlier on linked with Arsenal and Leeds United. Now though, The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) reports that West Ham will look at Dieng in the summer.

David Moyes is supposedly wanting competition for Lukas Fabianski, who the Hammers are trying to keep hold off for another year – his deal expires at the end of next season.

Dieng then could be the perfect man to come in and replace the Polish stopper in the long run, and Alan Nixon writes how West Ham could get Dieng for as little as £6million.

He signed a long-term contract earlier in the season and so QPR could demand a healthy transfer fee in the summer – fans though would’ve been expecting a lot more than £6million.