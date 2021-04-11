According to The Sun’s Colin Duncan, SPL title winners Rangers are showing more than a passing interest in Morecambe winger Carlos Mendes Gomes.

The Glasgow giants, fresh from winning their 55th Scottish title have been following the goal-laden youngster with a view of swooping in for him in the summer.

The young wide man is coming to the end of his current deal and Rangers could be looking at using this as a position of leverage to land him on a free.

Carlos Mendes Gomes – Atletico to Manchester leagues to Morecambe

Gomes was born in Dakar, the capital of Senegal but moved to Manchester when he was a teenager. He started out his football career in Spain at Atletico Madrid, moving through their youth system.

He featured in sides playing with the likes of Koke and Lucas and Theo Hernandez on occasions for Atletico’s B team before moving to England with his family – settling in Manchester.

From Atletico Madrid’s B team it was a drop to West Didsbury & Chorlton who play in the 10th tier of English football – the North West Counties Football League.

Morecambe snapped him up from there and he has gone on to make 83 appearances for The Shrimps since signing in July 2018, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.

He’s really exploded on to the scene this season for Morecambe, featuring in 38 League Two games and catching the eye with 12 goals and an assist in the league – a further two assists coming in the FA Cup.

Rangers interest in Gomes – how far they’ve taken it

Duncan notes that Steven Gerrard’s side are not just “tracking” the Senegalese-born 22-year-old but also that he “has been watched a number of times this season” by Rangers.

Not only have they watched Morecambe winger Gomes in action but Duncan writes that the Gers have also “contacted the League Two side about a potential move.”

Rangers are aware that the one-time Atletico Madrid youngster is out of contract come the summer and also aware that he could be available on a free should he not sign a new deal at Morecambe.

Given the young Senegalese flyer’s pedigree through time spent at Atletico Madrid, and the fact that he has proven that he can get goals such as he has in League Two with Morecambe, a move by Rangers doesn’t seem that out of the ordinary.

If the Gers can land him on a free at the end of his current Morecambe deal, then it would be a low-risk transfer deal for the Glasgow giants to action.