Usually a side relegated from the Premier League bounces straight back up to the top tier of English football…usually.

That isn’t always the case. Sides such as Stoke City or Sunderland bobble around in the Championship, in Stoke’s case, or suffer further relegation, as did Sunderland.

However, as Norwich City and Watford have shown from last season’s relegated Premier League trio, there is usually a certain elasticity where sides bounce straight back.

That duo have kept the bulk of their main weapons and are pretty much shoo-ins to go straight back into the Premier League mix sooner rather than later. However, it is looking likely that if Bournemouth want to join them – they’ll need to fight through the play-offs.

Especially if they want to keep star man Arnaut Danjuma.

Bournemouth and success = keeping Danjuma

Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma is rapidly proving that he’s a bit too good to play in the Sky Bet Championship; he’s like Emi Buendia (Norwich) and Ismaila Sarr (Watford) in that respect.

A near £14m signing from Belgian side Club Brugge in August 2019, Danjuna made 14 Premier League appearances for the Cherries without bothering the scorers. However, he’s been bothering them a lot in the Championship this season.

24-year-old Danjuna has made 28 appearances in the second-tier for Bournemouth so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists. His latest show of skill came in Saturday’s game against lowly Coventry City with a brace of goals (1′, 28′) and an assist (69′) for David Brooks.

That sort of return will turn heads; it is the level of return that has clubs in the Premier League sitting up and taking notice.

It really is quite simple. If Bournemouth wants to keep Arnaut Danjuma then the Cherries need to win promotion back to the Premier League.