Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the club’s official website that it would have been “really harsh” on his side to lose against Cardiff City.

Rovers looked set to fall to a third consecutive defeat at the Cardiff City Stadium, only for Adam Armstrong to rescue a late point for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Will Vaulks put Mick McCarthy’s side ahead just before the half-hour mark, firing home beyond Thomas Kaminski. However, their lead lasted just 16 minutes, with Armstrong equalising just before the break.

With 20 minutes left, Joe Ralls put the Bluebirds back ahead and it seemed they would keep all three points in Wales. However, Armstrong netted his second of the game in the 90th minute, securing a point for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Blackburn had the majority of possession and had 20 shots to Cardiff’s 12. Following the match, Mowbray said it would have been “really harsh” on his side if they had come away with nothing. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Both me and the team feel we have to win these games and that’s been the case in most of the games we’ve played. I think we had 20 shots and could have scored more goals to win the game.

“But we didn’t lose and showed our spirit and our character. We always try and find the positives and to not accept defeat.

“It difficult to win football matches when you go a goal down and I feel it would have been really harsh on us to lose that game today.

“We scored a late goal. We could and should have scored more goals. But, we have to move our focus onto the next game now.”

The draw means Blackburn Rovers stay in 17th place, extending their winless run to seven games.

Next up for Rovers is Derby County, who were defeated 1-0 by Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.