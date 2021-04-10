Derby County fell to defeat against table-toppers Norwich City on Saturday afternoon as they look to be dragged even closer into the relegation battle.

The Canaries struck in the first half through a Kieran Dowell free-kick which David Marshall was helpless to save as it sailed past him into the top corner.

The Rams pushed hard for an equaliser but chances went begging through Teden Mengi, Colin Kazim-Richards, and an open goal miss from Graeme Shinnie right at the death and may well be hoping on Rotherham slipping up in the coming weeks to cement their Championship survival.

Derby find themselves currently seven points clear of the bottom three but Rotherham currently have four games in hand of Wayne Rooney’s side, with Paul Warne’s men having to play six games in the space of two weeks.

 

