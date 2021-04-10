Derby County fell to defeat against table-toppers Norwich City on Saturday afternoon as they look to be dragged even closer into the relegation battle.

The Canaries struck in the first half through a Kieran Dowell free-kick which David Marshall was helpless to save as it sailed past him into the top corner.

The Rams pushed hard for an equaliser but chances went begging through Teden Mengi, Colin Kazim-Richards, and an open goal miss from Graeme Shinnie right at the death and may well be hoping on Rotherham slipping up in the coming weeks to cement their Championship survival.

Derby find themselves currently seven points clear of the bottom three but Rotherham currently have four games in hand of Wayne Rooney’s side, with Paul Warne’s men having to play six games in the space of two weeks.

Plenty of Derby fans had their say, here are some from Twitter from the result vs Norwich today…

Deserved more. On the other hand whoever coaches our attacking play needs sacking immediately. — Ed (@EHarper95) April 10, 2021

Deserved something from that — Regan bates (@reganbates123) April 10, 2021

Could have had that boys😑 — Flicko (@Flicko16) April 10, 2021

Deserved a point well played especially 2nd half 👏 — Liz Woolley (@Lizzieram) April 10, 2021

Very worrying times….it's okay people saying we've got points on the board but I just cant see where our next win is coming from(or next goal for that matter!!) — Steve johnson (@Stevieboyj1000) April 10, 2021

A lot better in the second half, Knight in for Bird and go again. — James Atkin (@jamesDCFCatkin) April 10, 2021

Goal comes from a Forsyth mistake very unlucky to lose tho — Dale McNellis (@DaleMc21) April 10, 2021

Will Derby County survive this season?