Brentford have got their promotion push back on track with a convincing 5-0 win against Preston North End today at Deepdale.

The Bees brushed the hosts aside with goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Forss, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos and Emiliano Marcondes.

Thomas Frank’s side travelled up north on the back of four games without a win and have left with the three points they were craving.

As expected, the visitors started on the front foot immediately and Preston simply couldn’t contain their opponents’ slick passing and attacking intent.

It took only nine minutes for Brentford to go 1-0 up and it was Mbeumo who met a slick cross by the impressive Mads Roerslev.

Read: Brentford-linked striker set to sign new Arsenal deal

Roserslev caused problems from right-back once again for his side’s second and he found Forss in the box, who prodded past Daniel Iverson in the Preston goal.

Brentford had to wait until the 75th minute to find their third and did so through, guess who, Ivan Toney. The prolific striker snook in at the back post to nod home a Tarique Fosu cross.

Toney turned provider for the Bees’ fourth and he assisted Canos who got in on the scoring act. Frank’s men didn’t stop there and Marcondes struck in added-on time to make it five.

Brentford will return to London tonight in good spirits and will be pleased to get back to winning ways. They remain in 3rd place and are nine points behind 2nd place Watford with a game in-hand.