It has been a season of struggle for Sheffield Wednesday over the course of their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign and that struggle has been very clear throughout.

Already handicapped by the deduction of points from breaking the EFL’s Financial Fair Play regulations, they also had in-club instability to deal with.

It is safe to say that many Owls fans have not been happy with the way that the club has been run by owner Dejphon Chansiri – indeed a vocal element of the fanbase are advocating ‘Chansiri Out’.

A look at the Sky Bet Championship table will present it all in the starkest of blacks and whites that could be imagined.

Instability and indifferent performance the only consistency for Wednesday

Instability and indifferent performances really are the only two consistencies that Sheffield Wednesday fans have been able to rely on. Most weeks, one of those two elements (if not both) have reared their head.

That’s why the Owls sit where they now sit – 23rd in the table and not looking in the best of shapes. For Wednesday fans it must be sickening to see this slide come with regularity. From a side that could bring the best out of opponents to a side that lets the best of opponents ride roughshod over them.

Even the improvement in results, those mini-runs under Neil Thompson and Easter Monday’s 5-0 blowout of Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City, aren’t enough to convince that Sheffield Wednesday could avoid the unavoidable.

Time to accept the big R

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have already accepted the inevitable but some are still clinging on to the flimsiest degree of hope. It’s time to talk about the big R.

Relegation.

The problem for Sheffield Wednesday is that those clubs above the cut-off point for relegation are over two wins away and the Owls only have six games left. The worrying thing is that Sheffield Wednesday cannot buy the luck that they need to survive.

The 4-1 defeat today at QPR might just have been that final nail being driven into their relegation coffin.