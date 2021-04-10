Charlton Athletic have dented Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes with a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

The Addicks led 2-0 thanks to an own goal from Josh Scowen and Alex Gilbey’s strike.

Sunderland reduced the deficit to make it a nervy ending for the visitors though Scowen on 77 minutes but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Sport

Read: Player Charlton Athletic looked at earlier this season faces uncertain future at Leeds United

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins has done his former Hull City a big favour today, as well as 2nd place Peterborough United with the Black Cats losing some ground on their promotion rivals.

The Addicks remain 7th in the League One table and are a point behind 6th place Lincoln City, who fought back against Blackpool to draw 2-2.

Adkins has made a decent impression since replacing Lee Bowyer at the Valley and he is unbeaten in his opening three matches in charge.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to beating Sunderland –

Will Charlton get in the Play-Offs?

Yes

No