Charlton Athletic have dented Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes with a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

The Addicks led 2-0 thanks to an own goal from Josh Scowen and Alex Gilbey’s strike.

Sunderland reduced the deficit to make it a nervy ending for the visitors though Scowen on 77 minutes but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins has done his former Hull City a big favour today, as well as 2nd place Peterborough United with the Black Cats losing some ground on their promotion rivals.

The Addicks remain 7th in the League One table and are a point behind 6th place Lincoln City, who fought back against Blackpool to draw 2-2.

Adkins has made a decent impression since replacing Lee Bowyer at the Valley and he is unbeaten in his opening three matches in charge.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to beating Sunderland –

Birth, death, taxes and #CAFC banging Sunderland, u redsss. — H (@Charlton_H) April 10, 2021

Good 3 points that #cafc — PabZ (@Bobs_YP) April 10, 2021

Can finally breathe again…what a result though #cafc — hayley (@Hayley_Tibbs) April 10, 2021

Performance of the season that. Unbelievable, what an effort. No reason we can’t do it now this season. Longest 10 minutes of my life at the end but we fully deserved that 🔴⚪️ #cafc https://t.co/ihUlyeH40O — Reece (@ReeCAFC16) April 10, 2021

Start believing – Because Nigel Adkins has got us playing the way we should, OH yeah 🎶 #cafc From start to finish – them players put 100% effort in, Magnificent the lot of them. 👏🏻 — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) April 10, 2021

Nigel Adkins really is laying down his philosophy and foundations. If we do make the play-offs which is still a tough task giving our run in. Shows you the understanding Adkins has at this level as well as getting the whole squad to but into your playing style. #cafc #coyr — itspels (@Itspels) April 10, 2021

That’s a MASSIVE 3 points #cafc — Feago (@Feago14) April 10, 2021

