Nottingham Forest headed to Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City this afternoon, in a game that held little importance for either side.

That showed in what was a relatively bland game of football, with Nottingham Forest remaining in 15th-place of the Championship table and taking their points tally up to 49 for the season.

Anthony Knockaert struggled for Chris Hughton today though, and Forest fans let him know about it.

The Frenchman has shown glimpses of his qualities throughout the season and had one or two moments today, but on the whole it was another tired performance from the Fulham man.

After defeats across the bottom six today, Forest find themselves with a healthy 13-point gap to Rotherham United in 22nd.

See what these Forest fans had to say on twitter about Knockaert’s performance today:

Knockaert is letting the side down a bit today. Taking too many touches, giving away possession… #NFFC — Catherine Hinam (@catherine_hinam) April 10, 2021

Would even consider Taylor for Knockaert, he hasn't offered much and looks like a player who hasn't played much recently! #NFFC — Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) April 10, 2021

This game thus far has highlighted how there is absolutely no justification for signing Knockaert permanently. Also think Tyler Blackett looks the weak link. But hopefully just finding his feet. But i'm not convinced and want a new LB this summer.#NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) April 10, 2021

Been lovely and a platform to build on for next season. Wouldn't pay what Fulham will want for Knockaert as I think an inform Lolley is far more productive. Garner signing on loan again would be absolutely key. — GT (@gmtaylor09) April 10, 2021

Knockaert looks a bit rusty and out of it. Need to get into the game ASAP #NFFC — Alex Iskandar Liew (@alex_iskandar) April 10, 2021

We look so much better without Knockaert, he’s lost the ball every time he has had it #nffc — arran murray (@arranmurray) April 10, 2021

Knockeart is proper winding me up man 🤣🤣 #nffc — Paul Slodczyk (@PaulSlodczyk) April 10, 2021