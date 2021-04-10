Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 away at Bristol City in the Championship today.

Nottingham Forest headed to Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City this afternoon, in a game that held little importance for either side.

That showed in what was a relatively bland game of football, with Nottingham Forest remaining in 15th-place of the Championship table and taking their points tally up to 49 for the season.

Anthony Knockaert struggled for Chris Hughton today though, and Forest fans let him know about it.

The Frenchman has shown glimpses of his qualities throughout the season and had one or two moments today, but on the whole it was another tired performance from the Fulham man.

After defeats across the bottom six today, Forest find themselves with a healthy 13-point gap to Rotherham United in 22nd.

See what these Forest fans had to say on twitter about Knockaert’s performance today: