Sunderland lost 2-1 at home to Charlton Athletic in League One today.

Sunderland were again looking to close the gap on 2nd-place Peterborough United when they welcomed Charlton Athletic to the Stadium of Light today.

Nigel Adkins has slowly got his new Charlton side turning and they were rather fortunate to find themselves in front after half-an-hour, after Josh Scowen scored an own goal to put the Addicks in front.

It was he who would eventually pull one back for the Black Cats in the second half after they fell two behind soon after the hour-mark passed, but Scowen remains a hotly contested player.

He’s often the first to come under the spotlight when things aren’t going good and before he scored an equally fine goal in the correct end, he was struggling today.

Defeat sees Lee Johnson’s side fall five points behind Posh in 2nd.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Scowen’s performance today:

I can’t get over Scowen. What a mess that was 🤯 #safc — F I O N A 💁🏻‍♀️ (@fiona2608) April 10, 2021

So Scowen can hit the target.. wrong end like. Not to mention it was the most pathetic attempt to clear a ball off the line I’ve ever seen. #safc — Bradley Sharp (@bradsafc) April 10, 2021

Josh Scowen you’re not a very good footballer — Will🇫🇷 (@SunlunWill) April 10, 2021

Haven’t forgave Scowen yet. Little scoundrel — Lauren (@Lauren_McLeish) April 10, 2021

A Scowen diving header from 20 yards out. I mean, who would believe it unless they saw it — Barry Dixon (@_BarryDixon) April 10, 2021

Scowen with a diving header from 20 yards. Never thought I’d type that! Game on #SAFC — Nathan (@NathanJ_C1) April 10, 2021