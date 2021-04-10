QPR beat Sheffield  Wednesday 4-1 in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR welcomed Sheffield Wednesday today, not knowing what to expect after the Owls’ 5-0 win over Cardiff City at the start of the week.

Both teams started with caution but Lyndon Dykes quickly headed the home side in front, stretching to meet a Yoann Barbet cross.

Josh Windass levelled for the home side before the break but QPR would be back in front after half-time, with Stefan Johansen’s deflected effort finding the back of the net.

Dykes was again on hand and it was another header – he’s scored four in his last four for QPR, becoming the first Rs player to score a brace since Jordan Hugill in January 2020 – with Chris Willock wrapping things up with the fourth goal.

It takes his goal tally to nine for the season and the Scot looks to be coming into form after an up and down season in West London.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Dykes today: