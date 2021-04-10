Sheffield Wednesday went from the sublime to the ridiculous in the space of consecutive games after today’s trip to London to meet QPR.

The sublime was Easter Monday’s 5-0 pasting of a decent Cardiff City side who were swept away by a torrent of confident Owls play and who were effectively out of the game when 3-0 down in the opening 23 minutes.

The ridiculous was today’s game at Loftus Road where Darren Moore’s men allowed a 1-1 half-time scoreline to slip away into a disappointing 4-1 defeat at Loftus Road. It was a defeat that leaves the Owls right in it when it comes to a relegation scrap.

READ: ‘Absolutely brilliant’, ‘Disgraceful positioning’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans at odds over first half contribution of Owls man

QPR 4 – 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

It was a pretty even affair in the opening half. Both teams were good value and it was a half of football rightly shared in terms of the scoreline.

Scottish striker Lyndon Dykes (27′) opened the scoring for the home side with a fine, diving header from a precise cross by Yoann Barbet.

Three minutes later Wednesday were back on level terms, Josh Windass (30′) turning in an Adam Reach assist for his 8th goal of the season.

Whilst the first-half honours were shared, the second half belonged entirely to the home side who were far more dominant than in the opening 45 minutes.

First, on-loan Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen (50′) turned in an Ilias Chair ball to make it 2-1. Things got worse for Moore’s Owls whose wings were clipped with Dykes (60′) grabbing his second of the afternoon from a Chris Willock assist.

That’s how the scoreline stayed until time added-on when Willock (90’+2) converted a George Thomas assist. It wasn’t a scoreline that impressed Sheffield Wednesday fans at the full-time whistle.

Sheffield Wednesday fans rant at full time as Owls easily downed

The loss to QPR was only lessened in seriousness by Luton’s late comeback vs Wycombe – that comeback the only thing keeping Wednesday off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Rotherham at Huddersfield drawing and Coventry losing at Bournemouth meant that at least things remained within reach for Darren Moore’s side in the relegation battle.

However, that wasn’t enough to placate these Owls fans. Here is a selection of their thoughts at the final whistle of another disappointing Owls display:

It really is the hope that kills you in the end init #swfc — joe (@joe_bris) April 10, 2021

Thought the quality players turned up. ( 2 of them ) Dilute this with poor recruitment and this is why we are here. Reach and Bannan played their hearts out but 2 do not make 11!! #swfc — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) April 10, 2021

That’s it then… After the highs of Monday it’s pure despair today, not been the worst performance all season but it’s not been great especially the second half and I know ground hasn’t been lost with other teams losing but I think that could be the final nail in the coffin. — Callum (@CallumSWFC1867) April 10, 2021

How many points now is it from losing positions? #SWFC pic.twitter.com/OsJ7GixWQn — Al Maplo 🦉 (@Maplo16) April 10, 2021

Hope Chansiri is watching, you and your advisors well and truly messed this club up, Hopefully Britain puts Thailand and Portugal on the list of no travel. #swfc — Lee Turton (@LeeTurto) April 10, 2021

Most wednesday result ever #swfc — Rhys Grainge🦉 (@rhys_grainge) April 10, 2021

Really confident the Big Daz can mount a real challenge next season despite Chansiri’s complete incompetence #swfc — Breeze (@RightmovePat) April 10, 2021

My optimism for survival was fleetingly brief – but beautiful. #swfc #wawaw — Matthew Theobald (@DirtyLyle) April 10, 2021

Not our day today absolutely gutted #swfc — Tom Robinson (@TRSWFC) April 10, 2021