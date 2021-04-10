Sheffield Wednesday lost 4-1 at QPR in the Championship today.

Sheffield Wednesday headed down to West London to face a QPR side chasing down the top 10.

Darren Moore missed out on his side’s demolition of Cardiff City at the start of the week and was absent again today, but in front of assistant manager Jamie Smith the Owls gave a good account of themselves in the first-half.

QPR had the lead through a Lyndon Dykes header but Wednesday were soon back on level terms through Josh Windass – Dykes scored his second after the restart, with Chris Willock adding the fourth.

For the first two QPR goals today, Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith was deemed at fault – he was left clawing for the first and was unable to keep out the second after a slight deflection.

The defeat sees the Owls slump into the bottom spot of the Championship and with a seven-point gap remaining to safety.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Wildsmith’s performance today:

wildsmith as per proving he’s liability — charlie 🇨🇩 (@charlieswfc_) April 10, 2021

Wildsmith was trying to save that in slow motion, another player not good enough — Haysh (@Haighy97) April 10, 2021

Omg. Wildsmith costing us 2 goals so far today. What chance do the other 10 players have. — gilly (@gillyno9_gill) April 10, 2021

Awful attempt at a save — adi g (@adriangricey) April 10, 2021

Embarrassing goal to concede — Danny James Haywood (@DanJamesHaywood) April 10, 2021

Absolutely Terrible Wildsmith. Your performance today could relegate us. — The Rage 🦉 (@TheRageofBF) April 10, 2021

No excuse for that one, that's on Wildsmith #swfc — Tim (@Bradders23Tim) April 10, 2021