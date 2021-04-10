AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is continuing in his rich vein of form, netting two first-half goals to put Jonathan Woodgate’s side 2-1 up against Coventry City.

The Dutch winger has been in stunning form in recent weeks and he has shown no sign of letting up against Coventry City.

Danjuma opened the scoring after just 23 seconds, putting AFC Bournemouth ahead after Daniel Brooks picked him out at the back post.

The Sky Blues equalised on three minutes through Matty James, only to be undone by another piece of ‘Danjumagic’.

The 24-year-old found the bottom corner from a tight angle just before the half-hour mark to put Bournemouth back in front.

His first-half display has shown exactly why Premier League clubs are taking an interest in his services. Danjuma is said to be attracting interest from West Ham United and Southampton ahead of the summer transfer window.

Danjuma’s brace takes him to 13 goals and six assists across all competitions. The former Club Brugge winger has found the back of the net seven times in his last seven games, laying on three assists.

Fans have been left raving about the AFC Bournemouth star once again this afternoon. Here’s what they’ve had to say:

“Whatever Sarr can do I can do better” — 🧃🌍 (@goateddanjuma) April 10, 2021

HE IS GOING TO THE EUROS!!! — 🍒NikolasRuffet🍒👑 (@NikolasRuffet) April 10, 2021

Danjuma running up against Pask and Eccles down that left side is the biggest mismatch I've seen all season. He's tearing them apart. pic.twitter.com/WsTSLPbfEr — 🍒 TheCherries 🍒 (@TheCherries_com) April 10, 2021