‘Absolute animal’, ‘top class’ – Plenty of AFC Bournemouth fans left raving as West Ham, Southampton target stars again
AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is continuing in his rich vein of form, netting two first-half goals to put Jonathan Woodgate’s side 2-1 up against Coventry City.
The Dutch winger has been in stunning form in recent weeks and he has shown no sign of letting up against Coventry City.
Danjuma opened the scoring after just 23 seconds, putting AFC Bournemouth ahead after Daniel Brooks picked him out at the back post.
READ: AFC Bournemouth ‘the most persistent’ in chase for star striker, reveals League One chief
The Sky Blues equalised on three minutes through Matty James, only to be undone by another piece of ‘Danjumagic’.
The 24-year-old found the bottom corner from a tight angle just before the half-hour mark to put Bournemouth back in front.
His first-half display has shown exactly why Premier League clubs are taking an interest in his services. Danjuma is said to be attracting interest from West Ham United and Southampton ahead of the summer transfer window.
Danjuma’s brace takes him to 13 goals and six assists across all competitions. The former Club Brugge winger has found the back of the net seven times in his last seven games, laying on three assists.
READ: AFC Bournemouth, Swansea City ‘keen on’ National League star
Fans have been left raving about the AFC Bournemouth star once again this afternoon. Here’s what they’ve had to say:
Absolute animal. https://t.co/vMiO2iMQku
— ethaN 🦋 (@ethaNqz_) April 10, 2021
DANJUMAGICCCCC!!! ARNIE I LOVE YOU! #afcb https://t.co/z8rvnhQ8Sr
— Liam (@fm_iconic) April 10, 2021
“Whatever Sarr can do I can do better”
— 🧃🌍 (@goateddanjuma) April 10, 2021
HE IS GOING TO THE EUROS!!!
— 🍒NikolasRuffet🍒👑 (@NikolasRuffet) April 10, 2021
Danjuma running up against Pask and Eccles down that left side is the biggest mismatch I've seen all season. He's tearing them apart. pic.twitter.com/WsTSLPbfEr
— 🍒 TheCherries 🍒 (@TheCherries_com) April 10, 2021
That tracking back from Danjuma to stop the counter attack 👏 didn’t think I’d ever write that sentence, top class from him in a different aspect of the game #afcb
— Big Jeff 🍒 (@1afcb1) April 10, 2021