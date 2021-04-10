Derby County lost 1-0 at home to Championship leaders Norwich City this afternoon.

Derby County started today in 18th-place of the Championship. They welcomed 1st-place Norwich City and the odds were stacked well and truly against Wayne Rooney’s men.

Norwich headed to Pride Park having put seven past Huddersfield Town at the start of the week, and Kieran Dowell gave them the half-time lead today.

Derby slump into 20th-place of the Championship after Birmingham City’s win over Stoke City, now with just seven points separating them from Rotherham United in 22nd.

Rooney’s side didn’t make it easy for Norwich today, but Kamil Jozwiak took a lot of criticism from fans for his first-half performance in particular.

As for Norwich City, they continue their steamrolling season, taking their points tally to 92 for the season and going eight clear of Watford in 2nd.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about the midfielder’s performance today:

Not bad to be honest, gave them their goal.

But everytime we go forward Jozwiak is the man that costs us — DCFCBarbarian (@ManlikeMatt10) April 10, 2021

Not this way. Jozwiak is trying to play his own game of keep ball for some reason. And I don't understand…there's no law in the game that says you have to commit a stupid foul after surrendering possession. We do it multiple times each match. — scubaix (@scubaix) April 10, 2021

Not a bad half tbh.

Kept our shape well and looked to break quickly.

Norwich undoubtedly better than us, but we have to stay disciplined and patient.

Jozwiak frustrating. Got into good positions but always seems to choose the wrong option!!! — Darren Weightman (@dazw71) April 10, 2021

Swear Jozwiak hasn’t passed to a derby shirt so far 😂 — Tom Kerry (@TomKerry_) April 10, 2021

If jozwiak has a good Euro’s and we can make a profit I’d sell and reinvest — sean igoe (@hutch172) April 10, 2021

Jozwiak had numerous misplaced passes and poor balls now. So so sloppy #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) April 10, 2021

Jozwiak loses it AGAIN. get him off. — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) April 10, 2021