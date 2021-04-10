Sheffield Wednesday came out of their poor form the last time out with a resounding 5-0 thumping of a decent Cardiff City side.

That result was totally unexpected but it gave Owls fans plenty of hope that their ‘great escape’ to preserve their Championship status was on again.

Today’s game was a trip to London to face QPR at Loftus Road in a game where another three points would be most welcome.

QPR 1 – 1 Sheffield Wednesday – an even first 45 minutes

Both sides were excellent value in the opening period of play and both contributed to what was a really good, bottom-half struggle between two sides needing the points.

It was the home side Hoops who got on the scoreboard first through Scottish striker Lyndon Dykes (27′) whose precision timed jump helped to steer in Joan Barbet’s precision cross:

That lead lasted just three minutes before Wednesday equalised – Josh Windass turning in his 8th goal of the season from an Adam Reach assist:

However, despite the parity that both teams went down the tunnel to, there is not the same equality between Sheffield Wednesday fans when it comes to the performance of right-sided midfielder Liam Palmer.

Good or bad? Jekyll or Hyde? Wednesday fans cannot agree on Palmer

After that first half, some Sheffield Wednesday fans couldn’t really agree how they felt about the performance that Liam Palmer put in. They were definitely divided into two camps.

Here’s how Owls fans have responded.

First of all, those treading the Good/Jekyll line:

Palmer has been absolutely brilliant these last few games 👏🏼 #swfc — Morgan x (@tinyconroy28) April 10, 2021

That cross from Palmer was Beckham esque #swfc — Tim (@Bradders23Tim) April 10, 2021

20 minutes in. So far, so good. Plenty of quality crosses. Looks promising. Paterson and Palmer looking sharp ⚽️🦉

C’mon Wednesday #swfc — 🇱🇸🦉Cascadia Owls🌲⚽️ (@CascadiaOwls) April 10, 2021

What a good first half from Liam Palmer #swfc — Not Really Nigel Short (@nigel_short) April 10, 2021

Then there are comments representing the Bad/Hyde camp:

Palmer … the ever sensational defensive master!! Disgraceful positioning #swfc — John Townend (@JT__WAWAW) April 10, 2021

I think that’s a record for the amount of space even Palmer has given to a wide player to put a cross in. #swfc — Matt Hall (@MattHall1974) April 10, 2021