Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed he would like loan duo Oladapo Afolayan and Declan John to stay beyond the end of this season.

The loan pair came in to bolster Ian Evatt’s squad in the January transfer window. John had spent the first half of the campaign with parent club Swansea City but was unable to break into Steve Cooper’s side.

As for Afolayan, the forward joined the Trotters shortly after making his West Ham debut. The 24-year-old had impressed for the Hammers’ U23s and has been a mainstay in Evatt’s starting 11 since joining.

John and Afolayan are both facing uncertain futures with their parent clubs. The Bolton loan duo are both out of contract this summer and could be available for nothing.

Now, Wanderers boss Evatt has revealed his stance on the possibility of bringing the pair back for next season. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the Bolton boss has said the club would be interested in bringing them back.

However, he acknowledged promotion to League One would be a big help in their efforts to re-sign the pair. He said:

“Both players have really helped get this club up the division and fighting for promotion and obviously we would like to keep them both. No doubt about that.

“But, it will be a lot easier discussion in League One.”

John has played 15 times for Bolton since joining, holding down the starting spot at left-back. In the process, the Welshman has netted two goals, starting on 13 occasions.

Afolayan is yet to score his first goal for the club but has chipped in with two assists. The West Ham loan man has featured 14 times, playing in attacking midfield as well as on the left and right-wing.