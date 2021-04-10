According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United are scouting Sunderland loan star Dion Sanderson ahead of the summer transfer window,

The Black Cats loan star has been a key player for Lee Johnson’s side this season, thoroughly impressing during his time on loan at the Stadium of Light.

Sanderson joined from Wolves last summer, coming in to bolster Sunderland’s defensive ranks. His form has not gone unnoticed either, with a host of clubs recently said keen.

Now, reports have emerged claiming Sunderland’s rivals Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the young defender.

As per a report from Chronicle Live, the Magpies are watching over Sanderson ahead of the summer window. Scouts from the Premier League side are said to be keeping an eye on the 21-year-old.

The report adds Newcastle’s stance on a bid remains unknown, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the coming months.

While the Black Cats are also said to be keen on a permanent deal, a clutch of other Premier League and Championship clubs have been said keen. Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City have all been credited with interest as well.

Sanderson is hoping to break into Wolves’ senior side in the future, so it will be interesting to see their stance over his immediate future.

So far, the youngster has played once for Nuno Espirito Santo’s senior side since breaking through their academy.