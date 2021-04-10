Millwall lost 3-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall went into today’s game at The Den on the back of three-straight wins, welcoming a Swansea City side who’d lost their last four in the league and without scoring.

But Steve Cooper’s side had a new air of solidity today, and were rewarded for their efforts with a goal on the cusp of half-time – Andre Ayew curled in a fine effort from the edge of the box.

Going into the second-half, Millwall were very much still in the game, but Swansea put the game out of sight when Jamal Lowe bagged two second-half goals.

Millwall struggled for large parts of today’s game and full-back Scott Malone was criticised for his display, and for his lack of defending for Ayew’s goal.

The 30-year-old allowed Ayew to cut inside onto his left foot which, as Swansea fans will tell you, is a mistake.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Twitter about Malone’s performance: