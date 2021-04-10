Millwall lost 3-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall went into today’s game at The Den on the back of three-straight wins, welcoming a Swansea City side who’d lost their last four in the league and without scoring.

But Steve Cooper’s side had a new air of solidity today, and were rewarded for their efforts with a goal on the cusp of half-time – Andre Ayew curled in a fine effort from the edge of the box.

Going into the second-half, Millwall were very much still in the game, but Swansea put the game out of sight when Jamal Lowe bagged two second-half goals.

Millwall struggled for large parts of today’s game and full-back Scott Malone was criticised for his display, and for his lack of defending for Ayew’s goal.

The 30-year-old allowed Ayew to cut inside onto his left foot which, as Swansea fans will tell you, is a mistake.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Twitter about Malone’s performance:

Three at the back works fine when there is just that. Scott Malone take note — Paul Watkins (@PWatkins2911) April 10, 2021

A good start from #Millwall and scooper should’ve scored early on but since then they’ve been very passive and given Swansea too much respect. Pressure has finally told with a moment of quality from Ayew after poor defending from Pearce and Malone, #Swans lead 1-0 at the break. — Lucas Ball (@LucasBall2211) April 10, 2021

Scott Malone at left back? Don't know about that one — Echo (@Dungarvan11) April 10, 2021

That is atrocious from Scott Malone — • (@louorns) April 10, 2021

A lot better off us so far. Growing into 433 Malone giving it the big one all half, got sat down for the goal. Poor, poor footballer.#MILSWA — Blaine L (@blaine_scfc) April 10, 2021

What was that defending — Katie_caroll (@CarollKatie) April 10, 2021