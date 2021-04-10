Millwall’s three-game winning run was brought to a firm halt today, after they lost 3-0 at home Swansea City in the Championship.

Millwall welcomed Swansea City in today’s early kick-off in the Championship, with the two sides having experienced polarising veins of form recently.

Steve Cooper’s side had lost their previous four going into today – they’d not scored on those four games either. It left them in 4th-place of the Championship table heading to The Den, with what was a 13-point gap to the top two before kick-off.

Millwall on the other hand have been quietly gathering pace in the race for that final play-off spot. Gary Rowett’s team had won their previous three before today and looked good to take advantage of a misfiring Swansea side.

But the first-half was relatively drab. Neither side had much to talk about and both looked cautious of their opponent, but it was Swansea who eventually found the opener.

The visitors quickly grew into the game and gave Millwall very little to work with in the first-half, with the bulk of Swansea’s play coming down the left-hand side.

Jamal Lowe got into some good positions but couldn’t punish Millwall – Andre Ayew could though. He cut inside onto his left foot and swung one past Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski to put Swansea in front on the cusp of half-time.

The second-half was more end to end but still, Millwall couldn’t leave a mark on the Swansea City defence and Cooper’s side quickly showed why they’re eyeing promotion – Jamal Lowe bagged two second half goals after two quick and tidy counter attacks from Swansea.

Kenneth Zohore had Millwall’s best chance of the game when he came off the bench, forcing a fine save from Freddie Woodman in the Swansea goal.

On the whole though, Swansea left as deserved winners, taking themselves up to 3rd-place in the Championship in time for today’s 3pm kick-offs.