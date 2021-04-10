According to a report from The Sun, Morecambe star Carlos Mendes Gomes is attracting interest from Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

The versatile midfielder has been a standout player for Derek Adams’ side over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Mendes Gomes’ performances have inspired an unlikely promotion push, with Morecambe sitting in 5th place.

The Spanish talent has been with the Shrimpers for almost three years and now, it is being claimed the playmaker is attracting interest from elsewhere.

As per The Sun, Scottish Premiership winners Rangers are taking an interest in Mendes Gomes. The report claims the Spanish side are watching over the Dakar-born prodigy ahead of the summer window.

The 22-year-old sees his contract expire at the end of the season and would be a shrewd signing for any club looking to complete a deal.

Mendes Gomes has starred this season, netting 12 goals and laying in three assists across all competitions. He has been a mainstay in Adams’ starting 11, playing 45 times.

Once in Atletico Madrid’s youth academy, the League Two star can play in a host of roles across midfield. He can play on either the left or right-wing as well as in centre-forward or attacking midfield.

Given his contract situation, it will be interesting to see if any other clubs join the chase for Mendes Gomes.

His League Two form will surely have caught the attention of other Football League clubs. It awaits to be seen if the chase hots up over the coming months as the summer window comes closer.