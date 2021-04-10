Norwich City’s brand of football and the way that they play could be summed up by that old cliché of ‘swashbuckling’. There’s plenty of evidence to support that.

The latest evidence to back that view up came from the Canaries 7-0 shellacking of a battered Huddersfield Town outfit in midweek. The Terriers struggled to contain Daniel Farke’s side and were torn apart in a 5-0 first half.

It’s football that has driven the Norfolk side to the top of the table and an almost guaranteed return to the Premier League. They sit poised to achieve that and it could be achieved this weekend if results fall right.

However, not all are confirmed as thinking it is sustainable football for the Premier League – Steve Bruce is one of those in words carried by Football365.

Swashbuckling Norwich football not Premier League quality

Newcastle boss Bruce was reacting to comments from Toon and England great Alan Shearer who said the Magpies blueprint for Premier League survival was to garner a more attacking intent.

Bruce disagreed with this evaluation from Shearer arguing that the former England striker was “not interested in defending.”

To highlight his point, Bruce drew parallels with Norwich City’s gung-ho, attacking style of play. Commenting on this, Bruce said “I’m just going to use an example here, Norwich now, who are romping away with their attacking intent in the Championship.”

He said that this was the style of football that the Canaries brought up with them the last time they were promoted and they stuck to it. However, Bruce then added of this style, “and unfortunately you get relegated playing that way, so there’s a balance to everything, of course.”

He has a point to a certain degree but is Steve Bruce over-generalising. For example, Leeds United were promoted last season playing a similar style of attacking football and they put Bruce’s Newcastle to the sword…twice.

The second time around, a better prepared Norwich City might be a different proposition in the Premier League.