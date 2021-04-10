It is often the case that promising players are sent out by Premier League sides to clubs lower down the football ladder to gain valuable first-team experience.

That has always been the case and it allows these promising youngsters to be exposed to the rigours of first-team football and to hone their potential with regular game time.

That’s what is happening with Leeds United’s young Northern Ireland international Alfie McCalmont. He’s currently on loan at League Two side Oldham Athletic and is putting in displays for the Latics which show are showcasing his potential to its fullest.

McCalmont a youngster looking like a young star

McCalmont was already highly thought of at Elland Road – indeed he’s seen as a proverbial ‘one for the future’ and signed a new deal in August last year before heading out on loan to Keith Curle’s Oldham Athletic side.

He’s also won his first international cap whilst at Elland Road, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in September 2019.

However, it is his performances whilst on loan at Boundary Park that are showing the 21-year-old to be making big waves in the game whilst at the League Two side. That was further highlighted by another goal and a further assist last night in the 5-2 hammering of Colchester United.

McCalmont at Oldham this season – some fan responses

Thirsk-born McCalmont has made 30 appearances for Oldham Athletic in this season’s League Two campaign, as well as two appearances in the EFL trophy and three in the FA Cup.

In these appearances, the on-loan Leeds United youngster has scored a total of 9 goals and provided 3 assists. The bulk of that production (7 goals/3 assists) has come from his appearances in League Two. He’s adapted well to the rigours of first-team football with Oldham, showing that it was a wise decision on Leeds’ part in sending him out on loan.

Here are some responses from some Leeds United fans after McCalmont’s displays and building development:

