Keith Curle says Oldham Athletic need to be mathematically safe before he can talk about a long-term future at Boundary Park, as per a report by the Oldham Times.

The ex-Mansfield Town, Carlisle United and Northampton Town boss only agreed a deal until the end of the season when he took over at Oldham Athletic in March.

Curle, who is 57 years old, has won three, drawn three and lost three out of his opening nine games in charge of the North West club.

His side are currently 15th in the League Two table and are pretty much safe unless they completely fall apart.

However, Curle has provided this update on his future: “The important thing is we need to get mathematically safe. The first remit when I came in was that we had guaranteed league status for next season and then obviously when that’s mathematical it will be an opportunity to sit down.”

Curle was sacked by Northampton Town in February after a poor run of results, despite guiding the Cobblers to promotion to League One last season.

His first managerial role came at Mansfield Town and he was player-manager with the Stags for a couple of seasons, winning 37.5% of matches there.

Curle had a decent innings at Carlisle United from 2014 to 2018 and that was his longest stint at a Football League club having also been with the likes of Chester City, Torquay United and Notts County in the past .

