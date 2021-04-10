Celtic remain keen on signing in-demand Wigan Athletic youngster Kyle Joseph.

The Hoops have been linked with him over the past few months and remain in talks over a potential move to bring him to Scotland, as per a report by Football lnsider.

It has emerged this week that Newcastle United want to sign him on a pre-contract agreement. The likes of Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur have also been mentioned with it looking like Wigan Athletic will lose him this summer.

Celtic are looking ahead to next season as they aim to take their title back off Rangers and have identified Joseph as a decent long-term option for them.

Joseph, who is 19 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game having burst into Wigan’s first-team in League One.

He has scored five goals in 16 games for Leam Richardson’s side and has caught the eye at the DW Stadium despite his team battling against relegation.

The Latics lost young prospects Jensen Weir and Joe Gelhardt at the end of last season to Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United respectively and it appears Joseph will be following them out the exit door this time around.

Celtic remain interested but will have to see off competition from English sides, including Newcastle, to land him.

Will Joseph join Celtic?