QPR host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this afternoon – how can Mark Warburton’s side claim all three points?

On paper, QPR should be heading for a routine home win against 23rd-place Sheffield Wednesday. But Darren Moore’s side head to West London on the back of their best attacking performance of the season, beating Cardiff City 5-0 last time out.

After the game, Moore – who was absent due to a positive Covid-19 test and will be absent form today’s game too – singled out Owls duo Jordan Rhodes and Josh Windass for praise.

💬 DM: It’s been about coming in here, players have got their preferred positions but you are always looking at different dynamics, partnerships of players – I felt Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes would complement each other and long may it continue #swfc pic.twitter.com/y6nRc2yxUp — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 9, 2021

The pair made up two of a front-three that demolished Cardiff, with Windass grabbing two assists and Rhodes getting on the score-sheet.

Expect Wednesday to line up as closely to Monday’s win as possible and expect the likes of Windass and Rhodes to be gunning for more against QPR today.

Warburton’s side though have proved defensive sound in 2021 – they’ve kept seven clean sheets since the turn of the year and have won their last three at home.

The likes of Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet have formed a sterling partnership at the back and with an extra body in Warburton’s regular five-strong defence, it should be enough to keep the Owls attack quiet.

Jordy de Wijs remains sidelined and so who the third central defender might be remains unclear – Dom Ball was handed that role last time out but didn’t impress, with Geoff Cameron having proved contested at times this season as well.

An interesting clash between two unpredictable sides. But if QPR can contain an energised Owls attack, it should make for a comfortable home win.