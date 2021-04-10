Sunderland are a side pushing hard at the top end of League One as they look to secure a long-awaited return to the Sky Bet Championship.

They are currently 3rd in the Sky Bet League One table but, if results go their way, they could be in 2nd and the automatic promotion places after today’s game against Charlton Athletic.

They are set to miss out on three players, the trio being confirmed as not available due to injury by Black Cats boss Lee Johnson (below).

However, one man who will be available for selection is striker Ross Stewart who Johnson spoke about in words carried in an article by the Chronicle Live.

Ross Stewart: Scottish football to Sunderland – this season

24-year-old Scot Stewart came to Sunderland on January 31, the winter transfer window’s last day. He arrived at the Stadium of Light from SPL side Ross County.

As a youngster, Stewart had been on the books at Celtic and St Mirren but his time in Scottish football saw him make his breakthrough with St Mirren (21 games/3 goals/1 assist) and on loan at Alloa Athletic (23 games/10 goals/5 assists).

However, it was at Ross County where he made a name for himself and had Sunderland come calling. In 82 appearances for the SPL side, scoring 28 goals and adding 8 assists.

This season, one limited by a niggling hamstring issue, Stewart has made just five appearances for the Wearsiders, scoring once vs Accrington Stanley. Still, he is showing enough to catch the eye of Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Ross Stewart: Johnson comments on his striker

Whilst admitting that Stewart is still finding his feet on Wearside, Johnson is still full of praise for the former Ross County man. Speaking highly of him, in a Chronicle Live article by James Hunter, Johson says: “I think Ross has loads of potential.”

Commenting more that there are adjustments that Stewart must make to his game, Johnson is at pains to add: “He’s not the finished article yet, but he’s a very good player.”

Stewart is likely to get a further chance to impress Johnson when Sunderland host Charlton Athletic later today.