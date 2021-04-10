Ben Chorley is leaving his role as Swindon Town’s chief scout, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The ex-Tranmere Rovers, Leyton Orient and Portsmouth defender is set to depart Swindon Town to explore other opportunities.

Chorley, who is 38 years old, has worked with the Wiltshire club since 2018 in a scouting position and was responsible for the Robins signing Diallang Jaiyesimi, who now plays for Charlton Athletic.

He is now moving onto pastures new and will weigh up his next move in the game.

Chorley began his playing career in the academy at Arsenal before embarking on spells at Brentford, Wimbledon, MK Dons and Gillingham.

Tranmere Rovers lured him up north in 2007 and he spent two years at Prenton Park. He made 89 appearances for the Merseyside club before Leyton Orient snapped him up when his contract expired there.

He became a hit during his time with the O’s and made 159 appearances for the Londoners, chipping in with nine goals from defence.

A brief stint at Stevenage followed before Portsmouth signed him in 2013. He was named captain of Pompey ahead of the 2014/15 season whilst they were in League Two and played a total of 31 games for the club.

Chorley left Fratton Park after 18 months and subsequently dropped into non-league for three years at Bromley before hanging up his boots in 2018.