Swindon Town boss John Sheridan has admitted he is unaware of any Championship interest in Akin Odimayo, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The defender has been linked with the likes of Preston North End, Derby County, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday, as reported by TEAMtalk yesterday.

Odimayo, who is 21 years old, is currently out of contract at the end of the season but Swindon Town are believed to hold an option to extend his stay in Wiltshire by another 12 months.

He only made the move to the County Ground last summer on a free transfer after being released by Reading but is now being linked with a return to the Championship.

Swindon boss John Sheridan has been asked about interest in Odimayo: “I’m not aware of any interest – I haven’t seen that anywhere. I can see why teams are interested, but he’s been in and out of the team here. He’s performed well at times and then he hasn’t performed well.

“He’s a young lad who’s learning the game, and he’s got a lot to learn still. He needs to push himself a lot more to firstly get a regular starting place and make it so that a manager has no doubt in his mind that he’s going to turn up.”

He added: “He needs to be consistently performing well if it’s Championship clubs looking at him and a move does work out, but first and foremost, he needs to concentrate on what he’s doing at Swindon and try to get a regular starting spot in the team.”

Odimayo started his career at Reading and rose up through the youth ranks at the Madejski Stadium. He signed his first professional contract with the Championship side in 2018 but played just once for their first-team.

The youngster had loan spells away at Hungerford Town and Waterford before being released by the Royals at the end of last season.

He has played 32 times for Swindon this term and will be enjoying getting regular first-team football.

Will Odimayo leave Swindon?