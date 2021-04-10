Charlton Athletic take on Sunderland this afternoon in Nigel Adkins’ third game in charge.

Their new boss has drawn and won in his opening two games at the helm.

Charlton Athletic travel to the North East to take on a Sunderland side who are in the hunt for automatic promotion.

The Addicks have promotion aspirations of their own and sit 7th in the League One table. They will know a string of wins between now and the end of the season could see them book a place at the table in the Play-Offs.

They have history with Sunderland and beat them in the Play-Off final in 2019 at Wembley with a dramatic winner from Patrick Bauer and will be looking to dent the Black Cats’ promotion hopes this afternoon.

Adkins will be without Conor Washington for their trip to the Stadium of Light but apart from that he has a full squad to pick his side from.

He has told their official club website: “It’s been a good week as far as I’m concerned. We’ve been able to get on the grass, in the classroom and we’ve done some good work with Johnnie Jackson, Jason Euell, myself, Josh Hornby [head of physical performance]… just all being together helping the players, applying some more of the principles of play that we’re after.”

Here is a predicted starting XI for Charlton-

Ben Amos, Chris Gunter, Jason Pearce, Ryan Inniss, Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey, Jake Forster-Caskey, Darren Pratley, Ian Maatsen, Jayden Stockley, Liam Millar.

Who will win?