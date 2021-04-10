Salford City loanee Robbie Gotts may not be part of parent club Leeds United’s long-term plans.

Journalist Phil Hay says he has got the impression his future lies away from Leeds United, as per a report by The Athletic.

Gotts, who is 21 years old, spent the first-half of this season on loan at Lincoln City before linking up with Salford City in January.

The youngster was a man in-demand in the last summer transfer window when it came to light that Leeds would allow him to go on loan to the Football League.

Charlton Athletic wanted him, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter, and Football Insider suggested Hull City held talks. However, it was Lincoln who managed to win the race for his signature.

Read: Ex-Hull City players who Charlton Athletic boss Adkins could sign this summer

Gotts has risen up through the Leeds youth ranks and has impressed playing for their Under-23’s over the past two years, playing a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made two more appearances for the Yorkshire outfit.

Read: Hull City 2008 promotion hero is back in the Football League

His chances of getting games in the Premier League are slim, hence why he has been loaned out twice this season. It will be interesting to see if they let him leave permanently this summer.

Does Gotts have a future at Leeds?