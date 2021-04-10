Current QPR man Charlie Austin has told West London Sport that he would stay at the club past this summer, with his West Brom contract set to expire.

Austin, 31, sees his deal at West Brom expire in the summer. The Baggies have an option to trigger a one-year extension but it remains unclear whether they’ll do so, with relegation back into the Championship looming.

Since joining QPR on loan back in January, Austin has gone on to score six Championship goals in 17 appearances in what is his second spell at the club.

Now speaking to West London Sport, the Englishman had this to say on his future at the club:

“Would I stay? Of course, but it’s got to be about ambition for the club to push on and have a go next year at getting promoted.

“Would I like to stay? Of course, if the opportunity is there. But it all comes down to what the club want to do.

“I want to have a go and be in a team that’s winning games of football – pretty much what we’ve been doing.

“I want to have a go at getting a team back into the Premier League and then who knows what happens after that. I want to be fighting with a team to get promotion.”

QPR have been in such fine form throughout 2021 that it signals a big promotion push in the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

It’ll be Mark Warburton’s third at the helm and if he can keep hold of this current 12th-place his side have in the Championship table then it’ll be one position higher than last time.

But fans want to see the club go on a mission next season – they’ve a host of loan players that would be strong permanent additions and Austin is one of them.

It could all change depending on whether West Brom decide to keep him at the last. But as it stands, Austin looks keen on returning to QPR – providing that the club sets their sights on promotion next season.